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Sanibel Golf Guide

Sanibel Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Sanibel

Sanibel Golf Resorts

  • The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club
    Sundial Beach Resort & Spa
    Sanibel, Florida
    Located on sunny, peaceful Sanibel Island, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa is a pleasant retreat in Southwest Florida. A selection of one- and two-bedroom units ensure a comfortable stay for couples and families, with the beach just steps away at all times. Visiting golfers can play at the nearby Dunes Golf & Tennis Club, and boaters can rent and…
  • The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club
    The Inns of Sanibel Beach and Golf Resorts
    Sanibel, Florida
    The Inns of Sanibel is a unique group of four beachside properties on Sanibel Island: Sanibel Inn, Song of the Sea, Seaside Inn and Sunset Beach Inn. Each one offers peaceful, relaxing times for visitors, including golfers, who can arrange rounds at the nearby Dunes Golf & Tennis Club as part of their stay.

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