Pana, Illinois

The Oak Terrace Resort Resort & Spa is a "down-state" treasure in Pana, Ill., less than a two-hour drive from St. Louis and Peoria and four hours from Chicago. The hallmark of the 6,375-yard course is its woods, rolling hills, prairie lands and ponds. Holes 12-16 are called the "Shotmaker's Mile". The resort offers home sites, townhomes, an inn,…