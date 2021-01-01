Pana Golf Guide
Pana Golf Courses
Pana Golf Resorts
-
Pana, IllinoisThe Oak Terrace Resort Resort & Spa is a "down-state" treasure in Pana, Ill., less than a two-hour drive from St. Louis and Peoria and four hours from Chicago. The hallmark of the 6,375-yard course is its woods, rolling hills, prairie lands and ponds. Holes 12-16 are called the "Shotmaker's Mile". The resort offers home sites, townhomes, an inn,…
