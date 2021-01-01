Home / Courses / World / USA / Arizona

With a population of around 10,000, Sedona, Arizona may not be considered a rocking town, but its red rock formations are something to see and they offer up a background for some stellar golf. Seven Canyons is a Tom Weiskopf design right in the middle of the red rocks.
    Poco Diablo Resort is a small getaway in Sedona, Arizona. The 70-acre property features a small, 9-hole short golf course measuring 777 yards. The hotel has 137 guest rooms and a casual bar and lounge for dining. There is a full-service spa, fitness center, four tennis courts and bicycle rental available. There are several room and suite types…
    Sedona Golf Resort is an 18-hole golf club in Sedona with partnerships to various adjacent hotel properties. The golf course is a par 71 that plays just over 6,600 yards from the championship tees and was designed by Gary Panks in 1988. Adjacent to the golf club is the Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock has 221 guest rooms and suites, full-service…
    The Enchantment Resort is a luxury hotel property in Sedona at the base of Boynton Canyon in the Coconino National Forest. The resort has exclusive access to the nearby, private Seven Canyons Golf Club, a design by architect Tom Weiskopf. Guests of the hotel while in residence have access to all club amenities. In addition to golf there are over…

