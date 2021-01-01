Cadillac Golf Guide
Cadillac Golf Courses
Cadillac, MichiganResort4.52
Cadillac, MichiganSemi-Private4.894117647113
Cadillac, MichiganPublic4.5979176471104
Cadillac, MichiganResort4.198364
Cadillac, MichiganResort4.198364
Cadillac, MichiganPublic4.681523
Golf Courses Near Cadillac
Tustin, MichiganPublic4.52
Manton, MichiganPublic4.360517647178
Lake City, MichiganSemi-Private4.437882352932
Lake City, MichiganPublic
Mesick, MichiganPublic5.01
Wellston, MichiganSemi-Private
Hersey, MichiganPublic
Kingsley, MichiganPrivate5.07
Sears, MichiganPublic
Reed City, MichiganPublic
Cadillac Golf Resorts
Cadillac, MichiganCaberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort is a ski destination first with nine holes of golf to entertain during the summer. The 39-room Mackenzie Lodge sits at the base of the slopes adjacent to the golf course. An outdoor heated pool, hot tub and fire pit are gathering spots outdoors. Beatie's Bar and Grill stays open year-round.
Cadillac, MichiganThe Evergreen Resort in Cadillac was originally McGuire's Resort from 1949-2012 until a name change brought about important renovations and a new future. The 117 room types are spread among non-renovated and renovated standard rooms, junior suites and deluxe suites. The current 18-hole Spruce course and nine-hole Norway course are the result of…