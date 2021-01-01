Home / Courses / World / USA / Michigan

  • Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort: #2
    Caberfae Peaks Ski and Golf Resort
    Cadillac, Michigan
    Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort is a ski destination first with nine holes of golf to entertain during the summer. The 39-room Mackenzie Lodge sits at the base of the slopes adjacent to the golf course. An outdoor heated pool, hot tub and fire pit are gathering spots outdoors. Beatie's Bar and Grill stays open year-round.
  • Evergreen Resort
    Evergreen Resort
    Cadillac, Michigan
    The Evergreen Resort in Cadillac was originally McGuire's Resort from 1949-2012 until a name change brought about important renovations and a new future. The 117 room types are spread among non-renovated and renovated standard rooms, junior suites and deluxe suites. The current 18-hole Spruce course and nine-hole Norway course are the result of…

