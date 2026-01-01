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Lexington Golf Guide

Lexington Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Lexington

Lexington Golf Resorts

  • Lakeview Hills CC & Resort
    Lakeview Hills Hotel and Golf Resort
    Lexington, Michigan
    The 29-room Lakeview Hills Hotel & Golf Resort is tucked into the thumb of Michigan, offering 36 holes on its North and South courses. Some of the resort's rooms are stocked with living areas, fridges and in-room jacuzzis. There's also a restaurant, health club, bowling center and racquetball courts.

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