Lexington Golf Guide
Lexington Golf Courses
-
Lexington, MichiganResort4.01
-
Lexington, MichiganResort3.01
Golf Courses Near Lexington
-
Melvin, MichiganPublic2.722255
-
Port Sanilac, MichiganSemi-Private4.803470588257
-
Port Huron, MichiganPrivate
-
Fort Gratiot, MichiganSemi-Private5.01
-
Port Huron, MichiganPublic4.2409352941114
-
Port Huron, MichiganPrivate
-
Sandusky, MichiganSemi-Private3.705882352917
-
Kimball, MichiganSemi-Private4.5595235294173
-
Sarnia, OntarioResort
-
Sarnia, OntarioPrivate
Lexington Golf Resorts
-
Lexington, MichiganThe 29-room Lakeview Hills Hotel & Golf Resort is tucked into the thumb of Michigan, offering 36 holes on its North and South courses. Some of the resort's rooms are stocked with living areas, fridges and in-room jacuzzis. There's also a restaurant, health club, bowling center and racquetball courts.
See Also
-
1 course | 5 reviews
-
1 course | 57 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
3 courses | 114 reviews
-
1 course | 17 reviews
-
1 course | 173 reviews
-
2 courses | 2 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
5 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 4 reviews