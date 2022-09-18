The top 10 golf courses designed by Michigan's Jerry Matthews

Jerry Matthews might not be a national name in golf course architecture, but in Michigan, he was the man for many years.

Michigan boasts a healthy share of influential golf architects - from Tom Doak and Mike DeVries to Arthur Hills - but none of those big names designed as many local courses as Matthews, who passed away Sept. 15 at age 88.

Jerry Matthews designed and renovated more than 200 courses in Michigan. Courtesy photo

Of the roughly 200 courses Matthews designed or renovated, 95 percent of them were in Michigan. He learned the business from his father, W. Bruce. Jerry's nephew, W. Bruce III, also designed a handful of courses in their home state.

“The Matthews family is known as the ‘Johnny Appleseed’ of golf in Michigan, bringing the game and golf course architecture to so many people across the state,” American Society of Golf Course Architects President Jason Straka said in a statement. “Jerry’s legacy of course design and the impact of his service to ASGCA will carry on.’”

Even though I've played more than 200 courses in Michigan, I've still not come close to teeing up all those touched by Matthews. After earning bachelor’s degrees in Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Michigan State University, he teamed with his father in 1960 to form the golf course architecture firm of W. Bruce Matthews & Son. In 1979, he took over as president. He was at the right place at the right time during the golf boom of the late 1990s. Michigan led the nation in new course openings for five straight years from 1995-99, and in that span, Matthews designed 17 of them.

None of his courses have cracked any sort of national Top 100 list. They're more solid to strong than spectacular. Sadly one of his best courses - Elk Ridge in Atlanta - closed in 2016. He was fortunate enough to work on unique sites such as ski hills, quarries and the beautiful topography of northern Michigan. His Michigan golf legacy will live on forever, especially with these 10 public courses I consider his best work.