North Branch Golf Guide
North Branch Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near North Branch
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Lum, MichiganPublic4.2813739719302
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Mayville, MichiganPublic4.01
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Attica, MichiganPublic3.37516
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Marlette, MichiganPublic3.66666666673
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Lapeer, MichiganPublic3.9335154827104
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Imlay City, MichiganPublic2.754
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Lapeer, MichiganSemi-Private4.4408170637488
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Vassar, MichiganPublic3.399385560738
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Davison, MichiganPublic4.7290694055202
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Capac, MichiganPublic4.5089398744338
North Branch Golf Resorts
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North Branch, MichiganThe Washakie Golf & R.V. Resort in North Branch attracts a unique mix of golfers and RV campers. One small 'Camper Cabin' offers a full bed and a set of twin bunk beds, a small table and chairs, heat and air conditioning, a TV with cable and a microwave, small fridge and coffee pot. No tee times are required on the par-72 course. The cozy…