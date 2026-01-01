Bolton Landing Golf Guide
Bolton Landing Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Bolton Landing
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Chestertown, New YorkPublic4.01
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Warrensburg, New YorkResort4.54
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Lake George, New YorkPublic/Resort3.9747442455140
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Huletts Landing, New YorkPublic/Resort
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Lake George, New YorkPublic3.142414860721
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Queensbury, New YorkPublic
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Whitehall, New YorkPublic5.01
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Stony Creek, New YorkPrivate/Resort
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Whitehall, New YorkPublic
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Queensbury, New YorkSemi-Private4.9015256588207
Bolton Landing Golf Resorts
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Bolton Landing, New YorkThe Sagamore is two magical settings in one, a historic resort on an island in Lake George and a Donald Ross course cut through the hilly forests of the mainland. Together they team up to wow guests. The Adirondack-inspired decor of the 390-room hotel pampers visitors, who can swim in the lake or indoor and outdoor pools, relax in the spa, play…
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