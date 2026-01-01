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Bolton Landing Golf Guide

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Bolton Landing Golf Resorts

  • The Sagamore GC - No. 1
    Sagamore Resort
    Bolton Landing, New York
    The Sagamore is two magical settings in one, a historic resort on an island in Lake George and a Donald Ross course cut through the hilly forests of the mainland. Together they team up to wow guests. The Adirondack-inspired decor of the 390-room hotel pampers visitors, who can swim in the lake or indoor and outdoor pools, relax in the spa, play…

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