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Buffalo Golf Guide

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Buffalo
Courses: 123
Reviews: 14334
Where would the city of Buffalo be if it wasn’t for its sense of humor? A good spot to catch some late-night laughs is over at Helium Comedy Club or Rob’s Comedy Playhouse. If you worked up an appetite from laughing too hard, head over to Toutant for some late-night fried chicken and biscuits. What could be better?
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