Buffalo Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 123
Reviews: 14334
Where would the city of Buffalo be if it wasn’t for its sense of humor? A good spot to catch some late-night laughs is over at Helium Comedy Club or Rob’s Comedy Playhouse. If you worked up an appetite from laughing too hard, head over to Toutant for some late-night fried chicken and biscuits. What could be better?
Buffalo Golf Courses
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Buffalo, New YorkPublic3.7524
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Buffalo, New YorkPublic/Municipal3.157894736819
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Buffalo, New YorkMunicipal3.16666666676
Golf Courses Near Buffalo
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Amherst, New YorkMunicipal4.01
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Fort Erie, OntarioSemi-Private2.545454545511
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Fort Erie, OntarioPrivate4.4867075665489
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Cheektowaga, New YorkPublic3.25
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Fort Erie, OntarioPublic4.07
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Orchard Park, New YorkPublic1.82142857149
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Hamburg, New YorkPublic3.54
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Williamsville, New YorkPrivate0.00
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Tonawanda, New YorkPublic/Municipal3.66666666673
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Williamsville, New YorkPrivate5.01
Buffalo Driving Ranges
See Also
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1 course | 5 reviews
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3 courses | 507 reviews
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2 courses | 1 review
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3 courses | 14 reviews
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2 courses | 4 reviews
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1 course | 1 review
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4 courses | 9 reviews
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2 courses | 2 reviews
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4 courses | 92 reviews
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2 courses | 2 reviews