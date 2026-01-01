Johnson City Golf Guide
Johnson City Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Johnson City
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Endwell, New YorkPrivate
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Endicott, New YorkResort3.681818181822
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Binghamton, New YorkMunicipal4.299103373455
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Endicott, New YorkMunicipal4.733333333315
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Binghamton, New YorkPublic1.01
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Binghamton, New YorkSemi-Private1.01
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Binghamton, New YorkPublic
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Apalachin, New YorkPublic4.5757408226157
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Kirkwood, New YorkPublic4.01
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Chenango Forks, New YorkMunicipal
Johnson City Golf Resorts
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Johnson City, New YorkThe Traditions at the Glen marries the charms of the past with the convenience of the present. Guests can stay in rooms and suites in a historic mansion tied to some of the greatest names in U.S. politics, sports and business. The classic golf course, played by legends like Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Bing Crosby, also offers Footgolf. Hiking and…
Johnson City Driving Ranges
See Also
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1 course | 55 reviews
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1 course | 1 review