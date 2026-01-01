Home / Courses / World / USA / New York

Johnson City Golf Guide

Johnson City Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Johnson City

Johnson City Golf Resorts

  • Traditions at the Glen
    Traditions at the Glen
    Johnson City, New York
    The Traditions at the Glen marries the charms of the past with the convenience of the present. Guests can stay in rooms and suites in a historic mansion tied to some of the greatest names in U.S. politics, sports and business. The classic golf course, played by legends like Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Bing Crosby, also offers Footgolf. Hiking and…

Johnson City Driving Ranges

See Also

Now Reading
Search Near Me