Saranac Lake Golf Guide
Saranac Lake Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Saranac Lake
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Ray Brook, New YorkSemi-Private4.52
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort4.20833333339
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkPublic4.181818181811
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Tupper Lake, New YorkPublic
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Saint Huberts, New YorkPrivate
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Newcomb, New YorkMunicipal
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Au Sable Forks, New YorkPublic
Saranac Lake Golf Resorts
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Saranac Lake, New YorkThe Saranac Inn was once a famous resort until closing for good in 1962. Eventually, the main building burned down in 1978, leaving behind a golf course that soldiers on as a Seymour Dunn classic. A small 10-unit motel has been added near the small clubhouse to accommodate groups and traveling golfers. Continental breakfast and lunch is served in…
See Also
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