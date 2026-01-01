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Saranac Lake Golf Guide

Saranac Lake Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Saranac Lake

Saranac Lake Golf Resorts

  • Saranac Inn GCC
    Saranac Inn Golf Club
    Saranac Lake, New York
    The Saranac Inn was once a famous resort until closing for good in 1962. Eventually, the main building burned down in 1978, leaving behind a golf course that soldiers on as a Seymour Dunn classic. A small 10-unit motel has been added near the small clubhouse to accommodate groups and traveling golfers. Continental breakfast and lunch is served in…

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