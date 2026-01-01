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Lake Placid Golf Guide

Lake Placid Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Lake Placid

Lake Placid Golf Resorts

  • Lake Placid Club - Links course - bridge
    Crowne Plaza Resort & Golf Club
    Lake Placid, New York
    The 249-room Crowne Plaza Lake Placid overlooks the charming Main Street of Lake Placid, host of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and is within a half-mile of the 36-hole Lake Placid Club it owns and operates. The Club is home to two terrific classic courses, Links by Seymour Dunn and Mountain by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, and the nine-hole Pristine short…
  • Whiteface Club & Resort - fall colors
    Whiteface Club & Resort
    Lake Placid, New York
    The Whiteface Club & Resort is a unique property that phased out its historic inn in the 1980s, transitioning into a community of vacation homes, cottages, condos and townhomes, many of which are available through vrbo, airbnb and other rental sites. Playing golf on a classic course with lunch at Cafe On The Green is a nice way to spend a summer…

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