Lake Placid Golf Guide
Lake Placid Golf Courses
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Lake Placid, New YorkPublic4.181818181811
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort
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Lake Placid, New YorkResort4.20833333339
Golf Courses Near Lake Placid
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Ray Brook, New YorkSemi-Private4.52
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Saint Huberts, New YorkPrivate
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Saranac Lake, New YorkPublic/Resort4.210
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Au Sable Forks, New YorkPublic
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Elizabethtown, New YorkMunicipal5.01
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Newcomb, New YorkMunicipal
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Tupper Lake, New YorkPublic
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Westport, New YorkPublic2.93333333336
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Port Henry, New YorkPublic
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Willsboro, New YorkPublic5.01
Lake Placid Golf Resorts
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Lake Placid, New YorkThe 249-room Crowne Plaza Lake Placid overlooks the charming Main Street of Lake Placid, host of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and is within a half-mile of the 36-hole Lake Placid Club it owns and operates. The Club is home to two terrific classic courses, Links by Seymour Dunn and Mountain by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, and the nine-hole Pristine short…
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Lake Placid, New YorkThe Whiteface Club & Resort is a unique property that phased out its historic inn in the 1980s, transitioning into a community of vacation homes, cottages, condos and townhomes, many of which are available through vrbo, airbnb and other rental sites. Playing golf on a classic course with lunch at Cafe On The Green is a nice way to spend a summer…
See Also
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