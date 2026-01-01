El Paso Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 16
Reviews: 944
The city of El Paso used to be a migrant stop that was often used for people who were traveling north, thus meaning “pass to the north” in Spanish. Making your way through Franklin Mountains State Park gives you a good taste of what it was like for people traveling back in the day. Spread out across 27,000 acres, the mountains are a popular destination for mountain biking, geocaching, and a great spot to see some wildlife.
El Paso Golf Courses
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El Paso, TexasPublic/Municipal4.01
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El Paso, TexasPublic3.6012356732307
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El Paso, TexasPrivate
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El Paso, TexasPublic/Municipal4.01
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El Paso, TexasPrivate
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El Paso, TexasMilitary3.228596941678
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El Paso, TexasMilitary2.292207792243
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El Paso, TexasPublic3.851874083136
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El Paso, TexasPublic
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El Paso, TexasPublic
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El Paso, TexasPublic
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El Paso, TexasPrivate2.03
Golf Courses Near El Paso
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Juarez, ChihuahuaPrivate
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Horizon City, TexasSemi-Private4.3682364022315
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Anthony, New MexicoPublic4.03
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Anthony, New MexicoPrivate3.04
El Paso Driving Ranges
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El Paso, TX
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El Paso, TX
See Also
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