El Paso Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 16
Reviews: 249
The city of El Paso used to be a migrant stop that was often used for people who were traveling north, thus meaning “pass to the north” in Spanish. Making your way through Franklin Mountains State Park gives you a good taste of what it was like for people traveling back in the day. Spread out across 27,000 acres, the mountains are a popular destination for mountain biking, geocaching, and a great spot to see some wildlife.
El Paso Golf Courses
-
El Paso, TexasPublic/Municipal4.01
-
El Paso, TexasPublic4.498240
-
El Paso, TexasPrivate
-
El Paso, TexasPublic/Municipal4.01
-
El Paso, TexasPrivate
-
El Paso, TexasMilitary
-
El Paso, TexasMilitary
-
El Paso, TexasPublic3.942588235326
-
El Paso, TexasPublic
-
El Paso, TexasPublic
-
El Paso, TexasPublic
-
El Paso, TexasPrivate1.42857142863
Golf Courses Near El Paso
-
Juarez, ChihuahuaPrivate
-
Horizon City, TexasSemi-Private4.2315058824119
-
Anthony, New MexicoPublic4.03
-
Anthony, New MexicoPrivate3.04
El Paso Driving Ranges
-
El Paso, TX
-
El Paso, TX
See Also
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 119 reviews
-
2 courses | 7 reviews