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El Paso Golf Guide

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El Paso
Courses: 16
Reviews: 944
The city of El Paso used to be a migrant stop that was often used for people who were traveling north, thus meaning “pass to the north” in Spanish. Making your way through Franklin Mountains State Park gives you a good taste of what it was like for people traveling back in the day. Spread out across 27,000 acres, the mountains are a popular destination for mountain biking, geocaching, and a great spot to see some wildlife.
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