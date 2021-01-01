Courses: 16 Reviews: 249

The city of El Paso used to be a migrant stop that was often used for people who were traveling north, thus meaning “pass to the north” in Spanish. Making your way through Franklin Mountains State Park gives you a good taste of what it was like for people traveling back in the day. Spread out across 27,000 acres, the mountains are a popular destination for mountain biking, geocaching, and a great spot to see some wildlife.