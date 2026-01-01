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Shepherdstown Golf Guide

Shepherdstown Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Shepherdstown

Shepherdstown Golf Resorts

  • Cress Creek GCC
    Bavarian Inn Resort and Brewing Company
    Shepherdstown, West Virginia
    The 72-room Bavarian Inn sits on an 11-acre bluff overlooking the Potomac River. The inn's hospitality at the European-inspired boutique resort has been recognized with AAA Four Diamond and Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. The Infinity 101 Pool and Bar and new Bavarian Brothers Brewery and outdoor beer garden keep guests well fed and…

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