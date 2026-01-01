Shepherdstown Golf Guide
Shepherdstown Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Shepherdstown
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Martinsburg, West VirginiaSemi-Private
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Martinsburg, West VirginiaPublic
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Charles Town, West VirginiaSemi-Private1.01
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Charles Town, West VirginiaSemi-Private3.5782522757408
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Hagerstown, MarylandSemi-Private4.055555555618
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Hagerstown, MarylandPublic/Municipal4.4069166128433
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Hagerstown, MarylandMunicipal4.02
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Myersville, MarylandPublic4.522
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Middletown, MarylandPublic3.9003662536455
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Middletown, MarylandSemi-Private4.7736773955730
Shepherdstown Golf Resorts
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Shepherdstown, West VirginiaThe 72-room Bavarian Inn sits on an 11-acre bluff overlooking the Potomac River. The inn's hospitality at the European-inspired boutique resort has been recognized with AAA Four Diamond and Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. The Infinity 101 Pool and Bar and new Bavarian Brothers Brewery and outdoor beer garden keep guests well fed and…
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