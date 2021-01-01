Home / Courses / World / USA / Wisconsin

  • Meadow Valleys @ Blackwolf Run: #14
    Destination Kohler/The American Club
    Kohler, Wisconsin
    The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, is the Midwest’s premier luxury golf resort. It has hosted multiple PGA Championships, U.S. Women’s Opens and the 2021 Ryder Cup. Owner Herb Kohler hired Pete Dye to design four challenging and beautiful courses, two at Blackwolf Run and two linksy layouts at Whistling Straits. The American Club, built in…

