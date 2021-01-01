Kohler Golf Guide
Kohler Golf Courses
-
Kohler, WisconsinResort4.3758
-
Kohler, WisconsinResort4.952371428614
Golf Courses Near Kohler
-
Sheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic4.661352941259
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPrivate5.01
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic3.14297
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic
-
Sheboygan Falls, WisconsinPublic0.00
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic4.539211764722
-
Howards Grove, WisconsinPublic0.00
-
Sheboygan, WisconsinPublic4.803917647117
Kohler Golf Resorts
-
Kohler, WisconsinThe American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, is the Midwest’s premier luxury golf resort. It has hosted multiple PGA Championships, U.S. Women’s Opens and the 2021 Ryder Cup. Owner Herb Kohler hired Pete Dye to design four challenging and beautiful courses, two at Blackwolf Run and two linksy layouts at Whistling Straits. The American Club, built in…
See Also
-
8 courses | 108 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 1 review
-
1 course | 11 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 168 reviews
Travel Deals
-
Kohler, WisconsinGolf PackagesFROM $557 (USD)
-
Kohler, WisconsinGolf PackagesFROM $617 (USD)
Articles, Galleries & Videos
-
-
-
-
-
Articles
-
-
Articles
-