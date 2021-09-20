For the first time in 30 years, the Ryder Cup host venue will shine equally to the players in the matches.

Whistling Straits: hole-by-hole 2021 Ryder Cup host golf course preview

Get to know this rugged Pete Dye masterpiece as it serves as the arena for the best dozen American golfers and their European counterparts.
Tim Gavrich

HAVEN, Wisc. - Over the last 30 years, Ryder Cup host venues on both sides of the Atlantic have had a certain overall look and feel. They've been large, mostly parkland golf courses chosen primarily for their ability to accommodate tens of thousands of fans, significant merchandise and hospitality o

This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.

Terms and conditions apply.
I'M ALREADY A MEMBER TRY IT FREE FOR 7 DAYS
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
More from the author
The Match: Tiger vs Phil
Articles
1 Min Read
Norm Macdonald's deadpan Twitter campaign was a Cool Golf Thing
September 17, 2021
R.I.P. to a legend.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
2019 Presidents Cup - Day 4
Articles
3 Min Read
World top-10 golf club and Presidents Cup host requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all golfers
September 16, 2021
Golf course news and notes: September, 2021.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pga-national-match-10-12.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
'Where my 6 beats your 7 every time'
September 13, 2021
With a radical concept and engaging design, The Match golf course at PGA National Resort & Spa points toward a more creative future for the game in America.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
riviera-cgt-dewsweeping.jpeg
Articles
1 Min Read
Dewsweeping is a Cool Golf Thing
September 10, 2021
Play early, play often.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
baths-blackwolf-run-par-3-courses-hero.jpeg
Articles
11 Min Read
Par-3 golf courses: A timeline
September 9, 2021
Once considered novelties, par-3 courses are increasingly popular among traveling golfers, club members and communities.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
bag-drop-hero.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
A tip of the cap (and damp towel) to great golf course bag drop attendants
September 7, 2021
Some dismiss "outside operations" as entry-level work, but it can make or break a golf experience.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Popular
crowded driving range
Articles
4 Min Read
Is the pandemic golf boom nearing the end?
September 1, 2021
While the boom has been great for the industry, it's been tougher on golfers looking for tee times.
By Jason Scott Deegan
potent-puttables-hero.jpeg
Articles
5 Min Read
Potent puttables: golfers have more options to imbibe than ever
August 25, 2021
From signature country club drinks to commercially available canned cocktails, unwinding on and off the course is a powerful ritual for many golfers.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 2
Articles
1 Min Read
Showing up and showing support is a Cool Golf Thing
September 3, 2021
A PGA Tour star's attendance at the biggest team event in women's golf reminds us of the possibilities of future partnership.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Sand Hollow Resort - Championship Course - hole 15
Articles
3 Min Read
Sand Hollow Resort: Utah's crown jewel of golf
August 30, 2021
Sand Hollow is the headliner for "Greater Zion," a Utah destination in the midst of a mini-golf boom.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Load More
Now Reading
Whistling Straits: hole-by-hole 2021 Ryder Cup host golf course preview
Search Near Me