10 of the scariest bunkers in golf

Many of the best bunkers are built to strike fear into the heart of the golfer.

When architects start shaping them with wild features - deeper centers, higher lips, larger walls, covering expansive territory or menacingly tiny in size - that's when concern turns to terror.

Halloween is a perfect time of the year to ponder the scariest bunkers in golf. It's wise to think of these pits of despair not as sand traps but as closer to water hazards. Maybe that thought process will help you steer clear of them. It's generally at least a one-stroke penalty or more to escape these dark places, depending on the lie. If you see stairs, start saying prayers.

What's the scariest bunker you've ever played out of? Let us know in the comments below.