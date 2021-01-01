The Baths of Blackwolf Run
About
Holes 10
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Chris Lutzke (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - Kohler Golf Academy
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire includes a collared shirt and no jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin
Public
4.6613529412
59
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Public
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Public
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Public
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout