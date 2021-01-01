Home / Courses / USA / Wisconsin / Kohler

The Baths of Blackwolf Run

About

Holes 10
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Chris Lutzke (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - Kohler Golf Academy
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire includes a collared shirt and no jeans.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

