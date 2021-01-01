Home / Courses / World / USA / Wisconsin

Mishicot Golf Guide

Mishicot Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Mishicot

Mishicot Golf Resorts

  • Fox Hills Resort - The National Course: #1
    Par 5 Resort
    Mishicot, Wisconsin
    The Par 5 Resort in Mishicot, located 25 miles southeast of Green Bay and 90 minutes north of Milwaukee, is one of Wisconsin’s largest golf resorts, featuring 45 holes of golf. The National (18 holes) and Fox Creek (27 holes) team up to entertain. Water hazards are sprinkled throughout both layouts. For accommodations, refreshed guestrooms provide…

See Also

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me