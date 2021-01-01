Courses: 23 Reviews: 959

Is there a better place for thrill-seekers than Vail? With skiing and snowboarding on North America's third longest slope, mountain biking, snowmobiling, ziplining, bobsledding, climbing, rafting, tubing, and kayaking, there's so much to do and so little time. While playing golf is decidedly less adrenaline fueled, there are courses in the Vail area that can provide the rush. The two best are at Red Sky Ranch and Golf Club.