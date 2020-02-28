Sanyo Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7221 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7221 yards
|Member
|72
|6691 yards
|Front
|72
|6301 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5649 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout