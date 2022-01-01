Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Kume Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6968 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6968 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6562 yards 73.0 122
Regular (W) 72 6562 yards 74.1 125
Ladies 72 5486 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kume Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 375 164 573 329 573 392 219 360 3395 439 449 211 361 525 167 444 426 551 3573 6968
White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125 394 362 150 515 317 522 374 196 347 3177 427 432 198 343 512 145 418 372 539 3386 6563
Red W: 67.1/113 345 252 133 492 277 428 294 163 268 2652 330 371 130 324 450 129 330 316 454 2834 5486
Handicap 2 10 18 14 16 12 4 6 8 3 5 15 9 11 17 1 13 7
Par 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Master / DC / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Yunogoishibashi GC: #1
Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
Mimasaka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo GC
Sanyo Golf Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Great Okayama GC
Great Okayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka CC: #1
Akasaka Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takebe no Mori GC: #18
Takebe no Mori Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
San Forest GC: #18
San Forest Golf Club
Maniwa, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Harima/Inaba Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Inaba/Mimasaka Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akasaka Lakeside CC: #1
Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koraku GC
Koraku Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokubo CC
Hokubo Country Club
Maniwa, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
