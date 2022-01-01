Kume Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6968 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6968 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6562 yards
|73.0
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|6562 yards
|74.1
|125
|Ladies
|72
|5486 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kume Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|375
|164
|573
|329
|573
|392
|219
|360
|3395
|439
|449
|211
|361
|525
|167
|444
|426
|551
|3573
|6968
|White M: 73.0/122 W: 74.1/125
|394
|362
|150
|515
|317
|522
|374
|196
|347
|3177
|427
|432
|198
|343
|512
|145
|418
|372
|539
|3386
|6563
|Red W: 67.1/113
|345
|252
|133
|492
|277
|428
|294
|163
|268
|2652
|330
|371
|130
|324
|450
|129
|330
|316
|454
|2834
|5486
|Handicap
|2
|10
|18
|14
|16
|12
|4
|6
|8
|3
|5
|15
|9
|11
|17
|1
|13
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Master / DC / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout