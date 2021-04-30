Great Okayama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Great Okayama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|568
|301
|138
|546
|307
|357
|409
|422
|185
|3233
|533
|433
|354
|289
|158
|367
|184
|444
|557
|3319
|6552
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|557
|288
|128
|524
|298
|345
|395
|407
|175
|3117
|512
|417
|342
|260
|144
|352
|169
|427
|540
|3163
|6280
|White M: 69.2/117
|527
|274
|125
|462
|296
|328
|382
|379
|181
|2954
|495
|383
|325
|246
|139
|333
|153
|401
|524
|2999
|5953
|Red W: 67.1/113
|466
|269
|123
|402
|294
|289
|326
|364
|115
|2648
|434
|329
|285
|243
|118
|297
|123
|347
|463
|2639
|5287
|Handicap
|7
|15
|17
|5
|13
|11
|1
|3
|9
|4
|14
|10
|18
|16
|6
|12
|2
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
