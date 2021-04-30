Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Great Okayama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 568 301 138 546 307 357 409 422 185 3233 533 433 354 289 158 367 184 444 557 3319 6552
Blue M: 70.7/121 557 288 128 524 298 345 395 407 175 3117 512 417 342 260 144 352 169 427 540 3163 6280
White M: 69.2/117 527 274 125 462 296 328 382 379 181 2954 495 383 325 246 139 333 153 401 524 2999 5953
Red W: 67.1/113 466 269 123 402 294 289 326 364 115 2648 434 329 285 243 118 297 123 347 463 2639 5287
Handicap 7 15 17 5 13 11 1 3 9 4 14 10 18 16 6 12 2 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
