Akasaka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Previously known as Akasaka Golf Academy.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6760 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6545 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6380 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6156 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5765 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/B
|72
|5548 yards
Scorecard for Akasaka Golf Academy
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|403
|417
|157
|548
|416
|147
|345
|407
|522
|3362
|432
|308
|192
|372
|392
|550
|156
|588
|401
|3391
|6753
|White M: 70.7/121
|383
|400
|146
|530
|399
|133
|314
|392
|508
|3205
|418
|285
|127
|348
|378
|537
|142
|561
|379
|3175
|6380
|Red W: 70.2/119
|352
|383
|125
|500
|282
|122
|298
|392
|471
|2925
|342
|285
|100
|337
|378
|471
|133
|432
|362
|2840
|5765
|Handicap
|9
|5
|15
|3
|1
|7
|11
|13
|17
|2
|12
|16
|6
|10
|4
|8
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
