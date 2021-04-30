Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Akasaka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Previously known as Akasaka Golf Academy.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6760 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6545 yards
Regular/A 72 6380 yards 70.7 121
Regular/B 72 6156 yards
Ladies/A 72 5765 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/B 72 5548 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akasaka Golf Academy
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 403 417 157 548 416 147 345 407 522 3362 432 308 192 372 392 550 156 588 401 3391 6753
White M: 70.7/121 383 400 146 530 399 133 314 392 508 3205 418 285 127 348 378 537 142 561 379 3175 6380
Red W: 70.2/119 352 383 125 500 282 122 298 392 471 2925 342 285 100 337 378 471 133 432 362 2840 5765
Handicap 9 5 15 3 1 7 11 13 17 2 12 16 6 10 4 8 14 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

