Yunogoishibashi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6714 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6299 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5161 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 335 451 312 182 505 397 143 502 375 3202 425 410 139 360 515 461 190 402 610 3512 6714
Front M: 70.7/121 320 421 300 167 485 358 130 482 370 3033 308 391 127 355 490 441 172 382 600 3266 6299
Ladies W: 67.1/113 313 416 294 142 385 273 122 350 248 2543 285 384 121 233 382 224 157 367 465 2618 5161
Handicap 9 1 13 15 5 11 17 7 3 10 6 18 12 8 2 16 14 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season November - March

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Sanyo GC
Sanyo Golf Club
Akaiwa, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banshu Country Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinokayama GC
Shinokayama Golf Club
Okayama, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinojo GC
Kinojo Golf Club
Soja, Okayama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

