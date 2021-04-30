Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6714 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6714 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6299 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5161 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|335
|451
|312
|182
|505
|397
|143
|502
|375
|3202
|425
|410
|139
|360
|515
|461
|190
|402
|610
|3512
|6714
|Front M: 70.7/121
|320
|421
|300
|167
|485
|358
|130
|482
|370
|3033
|308
|391
|127
|355
|490
|441
|172
|382
|600
|3266
|6299
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|313
|416
|294
|142
|385
|273
|122
|350
|248
|2543
|285
|384
|121
|233
|382
|224
|157
|367
|465
|2618
|5161
|Handicap
|9
|1
|13
|15
|5
|11
|17
|7
|3
|10
|6
|18
|12
|8
|2
|16
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season November - March
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout