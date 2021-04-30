Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6449 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6449 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6036 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5781 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5015 yards
Scorecard for Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|531
|176
|413
|348
|147
|434
|369
|324
|501
|3243
|147
|556
|348
|178
|503
|371
|331
|365
|407
|3206
|6449
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|506
|170
|388
|316
|129
|379
|329
|292
|477
|2986
|137
|541
|327
|163
|479
|351
|328
|347
|377
|3050
|6036
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|485
|142
|318
|316
|129
|311
|284
|292
|458
|2735
|127
|437
|306
|145
|403
|330
|248
|324
|345
|2665
|5400
|Handicap
|7
|11
|3
|15
|17
|1
|9
|13
|5
|16
|2
|4
|14
|8
|18
|10
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
