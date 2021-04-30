Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Akasaka Lakeside Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6449 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6449 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6036 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5781 yards
Ladies 72 5015 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akasaka Lakeside Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 531 176 413 348 147 434 369 324 501 3243 147 556 348 178 503 371 331 365 407 3206 6449
Regular M: 69.2/117 506 170 388 316 129 379 329 292 477 2986 137 541 327 163 479 351 328 347 377 3050 6036
Ladies W: 67.1/113 485 142 318 316 129 311 284 292 458 2735 127 437 306 145 403 330 248 324 345 2665 5400
Handicap 7 11 3 15 17 1 9 13 5 16 2 4 14 8 18 10 6 12
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

