Kitarokko Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7004 yards
|73.8
|131
|Regular
|72
|6621 yards
|73.1
|123
|Front
|72
|6335 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6335 yards
|71.7
|123
|Gold (W)
|72
|5604 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|565
|439
|177
|470
|394
|377
|165
|554
|361
|3502
|602
|360
|381
|200
|419
|194
|530
|416
|400
|3502
|7004
|White M: 73.1/123
|547
|416
|155
|426
|377
|358
|147
|534
|344
|3304
|545
|347
|362
|187
|399
|181
|514
|399
|383
|3317
|6621
|Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|527
|397
|131
|410
|377
|358
|142
|501
|317
|3160
|525
|347
|342
|151
|381
|166
|500
|380
|383
|3175
|6335
|Red W: 70.2/119
|481
|345
|115
|302
|377
|252
|124
|402
|298
|2696
|504
|329
|324
|140
|344
|126
|432
|348
|361
|2908
|5604
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|8
|16
|4
|14
|2
|18
|10
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent (Pen G2) Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / UC / AMEX / Diners / Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
