Kitarokko Country Club - East Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7004 yards 73.8 131
Regular 72 6621 yards 73.1 123
Front 72 6335 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6335 yards 71.7 123
Gold (W) 72 5604 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 565 439 177 470 394 377 165 554 361 3502 602 360 381 200 419 194 530 416 400 3502 7004
White M: 73.1/123 547 416 155 426 377 358 147 534 344 3304 545 347 362 187 399 181 514 399 383 3317 6621
Gold M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 527 397 131 410 377 358 142 501 317 3160 525 347 342 151 381 166 500 380 383 3175 6335
Red W: 70.2/119 481 345 115 302 377 252 124 402 298 2696 504 329 324 140 344 126 432 348 361 2908 5604
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 17 5 11 8 16 4 14 2 18 10 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Greens Bent (Pen G2) Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / UC / AMEX / Diners / Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

