Narita Hills Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.7

Formerly known as The Country Club Glenmore.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7113 yards 74.7
Black (W) 72 7113 yards 82.0
Blue 72 6701 yards 72.8
Blue (W) 72 6701 yards 79.5
White (W) 72 6205 yards 76.4
White 72 6205 yards 70.4
Gold 72 5422 yards 66.6
Gold (W) 72 5422 yards 72.0
Red 72 4740 yards 63.3
Red (W) 72 4740 yards 68.0

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Perry Dye (1991) Pete Dye (1991) Perry Dye (2014)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Diners, UC, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

