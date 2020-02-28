Narita Hills Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.7
Formerly known as The Country Club Glenmore.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7113 yards
|74.7
|Black (W)
|72
|7113 yards
|82.0
|Blue
|72
|6701 yards
|72.8
|Blue (W)
|72
|6701 yards
|79.5
|White (W)
|72
|6205 yards
|76.4
|White
|72
|6205 yards
|70.4
|Gold
|72
|5422 yards
|66.6
|Gold (W)
|72
|5422 yards
|72.0
|Red
|72
|4740 yards
|63.3
|Red (W)
|72
|4740 yards
|68.0
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Diners, UC, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
