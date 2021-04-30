Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

PGM Sohsei Golf Club - East/West Course

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6709 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6709 yards
Back 72 6322 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6034 yards 69.8 118
Ladies 72 5329 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 378 405 563 217 502 403 190 399 419 3476 378 420 401 503 182 489 387 149 314 3223 6699
Regular M: 70.7/121 358 396 544 172 485 385 170 377 398 3285 356 365 383 497 160 484 362 129 301 3037 6322
Front M: 69.8/118 339 377 532 150 472 358 159 342 383 3112 341 352 369 456 160 464 362 129 289 2922 6034
Ladies W: 67.1/113 306 315 477 125 413 300 120 319 306 2681 307 330 369 423 117 432 275 106 289 2648 5329
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 17 5 11 16 4 10 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - South/East Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Sohsei GC
PGM Sohsei Golf Club - West/South Course
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Skyway CC: #16
Skyway Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakuho CC: #11
Hakuho Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Hills CC: #3
Narita Hills Country Club
Sakae, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chotaro CC: #15
Chotaro Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

