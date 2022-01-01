Kasco Hanaha Club - Lavender Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3335 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3335 yards
|Blue
|36
|3156 yards
|White
|36
|2903 yards
|Red
|36
|2433 yards
Scorecard for Cattleya-Lavender
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|419
|472
|371
|187
|471
|528
|176
|342
|355
|3321
|6656
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|386
|409
|348
|138
|442
|502
|154
|326
|328
|3033
|6189
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|366
|377
|334
|128
|414
|473
|154
|307
|302
|2855
|5758
|Red W: 66.9/109
|246
|313
|316
|99
|385
|383
|124
|294
|275
|2435
|4868
|Handicap
|15
|13
|9
|1
|5
|3
|11
|17
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Jim Fazio (2014)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 3,000 yen - 6,000 yen
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, Discover, Saison, UFJ NICOS, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
