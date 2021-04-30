Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Hakuho Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6805 yards 73.1 123
Back/B 72 6501 yards
Regular/A 72 6343 yards 70.7 121
Regular/B 72 6034 yards
Gold/A 72 5768 yards
Gold/B 72 5457 yards
Ladies/A 72 5144 yards
Ladies/B 72 4734 yards
Scorecard for Hakuho Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 377 383 150 558 401 191 519 405 416 3400 396 164 359 400 525 379 208 547 427 3405 6805
Regular M: 70.7/121 350 366 137 534 374 171 504 374 390 3200 366 133 315 377 505 350 175 523 399 3143 6343
Front M: 69.2/117 323 337 115 472 367 137 472 350 376 2949 341 109 299 326 466 317 150 523 358 2889 5838
Women W: 67.1/113 300 337 115 472 325 137 472 350 323 2831 301 109 299 326 405 317 150 453 303 2663 5494
Handicap 11 9 17 3 7 15 13 1 5 6 18 16 2 12 8 14 4 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

