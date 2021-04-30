Hakuho Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6805 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6501 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6343 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6034 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|5768 yards
|Gold/B
|72
|5457 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5144 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|4734 yards
Scorecard for Hakuho Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|377
|383
|150
|558
|401
|191
|519
|405
|416
|3400
|396
|164
|359
|400
|525
|379
|208
|547
|427
|3405
|6805
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|350
|366
|137
|534
|374
|171
|504
|374
|390
|3200
|366
|133
|315
|377
|505
|350
|175
|523
|399
|3143
|6343
|Front M: 69.2/117
|323
|337
|115
|472
|367
|137
|472
|350
|376
|2949
|341
|109
|299
|326
|466
|317
|150
|523
|358
|2889
|5838
|Women W: 67.1/113
|300
|337
|115
|472
|325
|137
|472
|350
|323
|2831
|301
|109
|299
|326
|405
|317
|150
|453
|303
|2663
|5494
|Handicap
|11
|9
|17
|3
|7
|15
|13
|1
|5
|6
|18
|16
|2
|12
|8
|14
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
