PGM Sohsei Golf Club - South/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6760 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6376 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6048 yards
|69.8
|118
|Ladies
|72
|5294 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|182
|568
|386
|338
|364
|503
|395
|180
|368
|3284
|378
|405
|563
|217
|502
|403
|190
|399
|419
|3476
|6760
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|161
|540
|365
|309
|339
|485
|372
|166
|354
|3091
|358
|396
|544
|172
|485
|385
|170
|377
|398
|3285
|6376
|Front M: 69.8/118
|144
|527
|346
|290
|320
|461
|351
|155
|342
|2936
|339
|377
|532
|150
|472
|358
|159
|342
|383
|3112
|6048
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|108
|434
|333
|277
|306
|432
|285
|120
|318
|2613
|306
|315
|477
|125
|413
|300
|120
|319
|306
|2681
|5294
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout