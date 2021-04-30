Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

PGM Sohsei Golf Club - South/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6760 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6376 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6048 yards 69.8 118
Ladies 72 5294 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 182 568 386 338 364 503 395 180 368 3284 378 405 563 217 502 403 190 399 419 3476 6760
Regular M: 70.7/121 161 540 365 309 339 485 372 166 354 3091 358 396 544 172 485 385 170 377 398 3285 6376
Front M: 69.8/118 144 527 346 290 320 461 351 155 342 2936 339 377 532 150 472 358 159 342 383 3112 6048
Ladies W: 67.1/113 108 434 333 277 306 432 285 120 318 2613 306 315 477 125 413 300 120 319 306 2681 5294
Handicap 15 3 9 13 7 1 5 17 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 3 5 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

