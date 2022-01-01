Kasco Hanaha Club - Salvia Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3085 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3085 yards
|Blue
|36
|2909 yards
|White
|36
|2780 yards
|Red
|36
|2407 yards
Scorecard for Gentian-Salvia
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|520
|438
|356
|329
|173
|384
|177
|357
|501
|3235
|6320
|Blue M: 70.0/120
|511
|424
|347
|312
|157
|371
|165
|348
|484
|3119
|6028
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|501
|413
|337
|298
|147
|350
|151
|330
|470
|2997
|5777
|Red W: 67.1/113
|479
|354
|315
|288
|140
|309
|142
|313
|428
|2768
|5175
|Handicap
|9
|1
|3
|15
|17
|5
|11
|13
|7
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Jim Fazio (2014)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 3,000 yen - 6,000 yen
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, Discover, Saison, UFJ NICOS, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout