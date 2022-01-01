Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kasco Hanaha Club - Salvia Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3085 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3085 yards
Blue 36 2909 yards
White 36 2780 yards
Red 36 2407 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gentian-Salvia
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 70.7/121 520 438 356 329 173 384 177 357 501 3235 6320
Blue M: 70.0/120 511 424 347 312 157 371 165 348 484 3119 6028
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 501 413 337 298 147 350 151 330 470 2997 5777
Red W: 67.1/113 479 354 315 288 140 309 142 313 428 2768 5175
Handicap 9 1 3 15 17 5 11 13 7
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Architect Jim Fazio (2014)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 3,000 yen - 6,000 yen

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, Discover, Saison, UFJ NICOS, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

