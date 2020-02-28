Fuji Ichihara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Fuji OGM Golf Club Ichihara Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|6837 yards
|Back
|72
|6363 yards
|Regular
|72
|5853 yards
|Front
|72
|5292 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5254 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1992) Gary Linn (1992) Donald Knott (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout