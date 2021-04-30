Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Pine/Kaede Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6653 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6653 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6326 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6151 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5766 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5022 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|4612 yards
Scorecard for Pino - Sakai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|584
|374
|351
|368
|365
|158
|530
|171
|335
|3236
|538
|429
|222
|370
|445
|416
|561
|183
|422
|3586
|6822
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|568
|368
|345
|359
|339
|153
|510
|153
|317
|3112
|515
|411
|196
|347
|397
|366
|545
|156
|397
|3330
|6442
|Red W: 67.1/113
|480
|311
|295
|324
|255
|133
|415
|108
|160
|2481
|487
|270
|132
|259
|335
|323
|439
|154
|340
|2739
|5220
|Handicap
|1
|11
|7
|9
|5
|13
|15
|3
|17
|10
|2
|12
|8
|14
|16
|4
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
