Morinaga Takataki Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7094 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Black 72 7094 yards 73.3 131
Back/Gray 72 6584 yards 71.1 123
Regular/Sepia 72 6153 yards 69.3 121
Gold/Yellow 72 6009 yards 68.6 119
Ladies/Red 72 5278 yards 65.5 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Morinaga Takataki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 458 405 372 173 560 510 431 152 440 3501 396 448 538 192 376 427 430 200 586 3593 7094
Back M: 73.1/123 406 386 361 159 523 487 409 138 393 3262 376 421 503 168 333 411 400 181 529 3322 6584
Regular M: 70.7/121 376 360 322 140 504 472 384 122 373 3053 354 390 472 136 312 380 389 164 503 3100 6153
Gold M: 69.3/119 376 360 322 125 504 472 384 122 347 3012 354 367 472 136 312 380 309 164 503 2997 6009
Ladies W: 67.1/113 350 327 251 122 427 414 310 120 319 2640 286 330 380 116 289 337 280 147 473 2638 5278
Handicap 9 3 13 15 1 7 5 17 11 16 4 10 18 8 2 6 14 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Morinaga Takataki Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, Master, UC, NICOS, Diners, MC, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

