Morinaga Takataki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7094 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|7094 yards
|73.3
|131
|Back/Gray
|72
|6584 yards
|71.1
|123
|Regular/Sepia
|72
|6153 yards
|69.3
|121
|Gold/Yellow
|72
|6009 yards
|68.6
|119
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5278 yards
|65.5
|113
Scorecard for Morinaga Takataki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|458
|405
|372
|173
|560
|510
|431
|152
|440
|3501
|396
|448
|538
|192
|376
|427
|430
|200
|586
|3593
|7094
|Back M: 73.1/123
|406
|386
|361
|159
|523
|487
|409
|138
|393
|3262
|376
|421
|503
|168
|333
|411
|400
|181
|529
|3322
|6584
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|376
|360
|322
|140
|504
|472
|384
|122
|373
|3053
|354
|390
|472
|136
|312
|380
|389
|164
|503
|3100
|6153
|Gold M: 69.3/119
|376
|360
|322
|125
|504
|472
|384
|122
|347
|3012
|354
|367
|472
|136
|312
|380
|309
|164
|503
|2997
|6009
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|350
|327
|251
|122
|427
|414
|310
|120
|319
|2640
|286
|330
|380
|116
|289
|337
|280
|147
|473
|2638
|5278
|Handicap
|9
|3
|13
|15
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|18
|8
|2
|6
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Morinaga Takataki Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX, Master, UC, NICOS, Diners, MC, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
