Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom/Pine Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6478 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6478 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6156 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6018 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5644 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|4901 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|4507 yards
Scorecard for Sakura - Pino
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|542
|394
|186
|437
|355
|394
|182
|408
|538
|3436
|584
|374
|351
|368
|365
|158
|530
|171
|335
|3236
|6672
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|516
|377
|159
|412
|298
|389
|163
|390
|523
|3227
|568
|368
|345
|359
|339
|153
|510
|153
|317
|3112
|6339
|Red W: 67.1/113
|440
|247
|133
|295
|257
|334
|136
|290
|451
|2583
|480
|311
|295
|324
|255
|133
|415
|108
|160
|2481
|5064
|Handicap
|3
|11
|5
|1
|7
|9
|13
|15
|17
|10
|6
|12
|14
|16
|8
|2
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout