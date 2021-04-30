Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom/Pine Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6478 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6478 yards
Back/B 72 6156 yards
Regular/A 72 6018 yards
Regular/B 72 5644 yards
Ladies/A 72 4901 yards
Ladies/B 72 4507 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sakura - Pino
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 542 394 186 437 355 394 182 408 538 3436 584 374 351 368 365 158 530 171 335 3236 6672
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 516 377 159 412 298 389 163 390 523 3227 568 368 345 359 339 153 510 153 317 3112 6339
Red W: 67.1/113 440 247 133 295 257 334 136 290 451 2583 480 311 295 324 255 133 415 108 160 2481 5064
Handicap 3 11 5 1 7 9 13 15 17 10 6 12 14 16 8 2 18 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1981

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Cherry Blossom: #9
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Kaede/Cherry Blossom Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Fuji Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Tsubame Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Belle Selva CC - Ichihara - Kaede: #6
Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Pine/Kaede Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yonehara GC
Yonehara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Sakura Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ichihara GC: #15
Fuji Ichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Minamiichihara GC: Clubhouse
PGM Minamiichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Avising Club Golf Society: #5
Avising Club Golf Society
Chonan, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Ichihara: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Ichihara Course
Ichihara, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/West
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me