Belle Selva Country Club - Ichihara - Kaede/Cherry Blossom Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6953 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6953 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6648 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6373 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6062 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5239 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|4915 yards
Scorecard for Sakai - Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|538
|429
|222
|370
|445
|416
|561
|183
|422
|3586
|542
|394
|186
|437
|355
|394
|182
|408
|538
|3436
|7022
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 74.1/125
|515
|411
|196
|347
|397
|366
|545
|156
|397
|3330
|516
|377
|159
|412
|298
|389
|163
|390
|523
|3227
|6557
|Red W: 67.1/113
|487
|270
|132
|259
|335
|323
|439
|154
|340
|2739
|440
|247
|133
|295
|257
|334
|136
|290
|451
|2583
|5322
|Handicap
|5
|11
|3
|13
|1
|9
|15
|17
|7
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|8
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
