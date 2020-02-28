Tom Watson Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7012 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7012 yards
|Blue
|72
|6511 yards
|White
|72
|5812 yards
|Jade
|72
|5331 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent/Tifton Grass
Architect Tom Watson (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, MC, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout