Hibiscus Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 6920 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6507 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6112 yards 68.9 117
Regular (W) 72 6112 yards 74.5 124
Ladies 72 5453 yards 72.0 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hibiscus Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 412 560 176 440 376 353 211 386 531 3445 401 410 170 530 453 376 199 372 564 3475 6920
Blue M: 70.7/121 389 533 161 411 354 330 189 355 509 3231 372 388 159 503 427 350 179 356 542 3276 6507
White M: 68.9/117 W: 74.5/124 361 506 145 389 332 313 172 334 481 3033 350 356 148 479 394 334 164 334 520 3079 6112
Red W: 72.0/119 334 450 117 349 304 286 138 306 432 2716 315 318 130 419 360 301 135 303 456 2737 5453
Handicap 7 3 15 1 5 17 11 13 9 8 6 12 14 2 18 10 16 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

