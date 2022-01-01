Hibiscus Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|6920 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6507 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6112 yards
|68.9
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|6112 yards
|74.5
|124
|Ladies
|72
|5453 yards
|72.0
|119
Scorecard for Hibiscus Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|412
|560
|176
|440
|376
|353
|211
|386
|531
|3445
|401
|410
|170
|530
|453
|376
|199
|372
|564
|3475
|6920
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|389
|533
|161
|411
|354
|330
|189
|355
|509
|3231
|372
|388
|159
|503
|427
|350
|179
|356
|542
|3276
|6507
|White M: 68.9/117 W: 74.5/124
|361
|506
|145
|389
|332
|313
|172
|334
|481
|3033
|350
|356
|148
|479
|394
|334
|164
|334
|520
|3079
|6112
|Red W: 72.0/119
|334
|450
|117
|349
|304
|286
|138
|306
|432
|2716
|315
|318
|130
|419
|360
|301
|135
|303
|456
|2737
|5453
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|1
|5
|17
|11
|13
|9
|8
|6
|12
|14
|2
|18
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
Course Layout