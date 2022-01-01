UMK Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7039 yards
|74.9
|131
|BT
|72
|6677 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6380 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|6044 yards
|70.0
|119
|LT
|72
|5307 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for UMK Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|555
|205
|423
|390
|445
|378
|175
|561
|405
|3537
|498
|422
|396
|189
|407
|438
|180
|427
|545
|3502
|7039
|Back M: 73.1/123
|545
|173
|400
|378
|421
|356
|148
|543
|392
|3356
|492
|401
|377
|178
|379
|393
|173
|403
|525
|3321
|6677
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|520
|153
|389
|358
|391
|352
|138
|518
|371
|3190
|485
|374
|366
|165
|362
|388
|162
|383
|505
|3190
|6380
|Front M: 70.0/119
|500
|138
|364
|349
|365
|339
|123
|494
|359
|3031
|466
|361
|352
|149
|340
|370
|145
|347
|483
|3013
|6044
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|445
|121
|336
|315
|346
|301
|103
|427
|334
|2728
|422
|340
|239
|118
|319
|287
|120
|283
|451
|2579
|5307
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|7
|1
|15
|17
|9
|5
|18
|4
|10
|14
|12
|2
|16
|8
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, NC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
