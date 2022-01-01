UMK Country Club in Miyazaki, Miyazaki, Japan | GolfPass
UMK Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 7039 yards 74.9 131
BT 72 6677 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6380 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 6044 yards 70.0 119
LT 72 5307 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for UMK Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 555 205 423 390 445 378 175 561 405 3537 498 422 396 189 407 438 180 427 545 3502 7039
Back M: 73.1/123 545 173 400 378 421 356 148 543 392 3356 492 401 377 178 379 393 173 403 525 3321 6677
Regular M: 70.7/121 520 153 389 358 391 352 138 518 371 3190 485 374 366 165 362 388 162 383 505 3190 6380
Front M: 70.0/119 500 138 364 349 365 339 123 494 359 3031 466 361 352 149 340 370 145 347 483 3013 6044
Ladies W: 67.1/113 445 121 336 315 346 301 103 427 334 2728 422 340 239 118 319 287 120 283 451 2579 5307
Handicap 3 11 13 7 1 15 17 9 5 18 4 10 14 12 2 16 8 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, NC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

