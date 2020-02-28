Miyazaki Sunshine Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7122 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7122 yards
|Regular
|72
|6392 yards
|Silver
|72
|5718 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5042 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Architect Ron Farris (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout