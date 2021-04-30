Aiwa Miyazaki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7199 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7199 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6518 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6518 yards
|74.1
|125
|Ladies
|72
|6065 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Aiwa Miyazaki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|421
|206
|539
|411
|417
|505
|175
|445
|399
|3518
|406
|241
|518
|446
|461
|415
|404
|217
|573
|3681
|7199
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|366
|159
|478
|384
|379
|480
|153
|412
|373
|3184
|364
|217
|490
|421
|386
|394
|378
|188
|496
|3334
|6518
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|342
|134
|448
|353
|354
|446
|136
|384
|346
|2943
|342
|196
|469
|395
|359
|368
|356
|162
|475
|3122
|6065
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|7
|3
|17
|15
|1
|13
|16
|6
|12
|4
|2
|10
|18
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
