Aiwa Miyazaki Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7199 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7199 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6518 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6518 yards 74.1 125
Ladies 72 6065 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aiwa Miyazaki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 421 206 539 411 417 505 175 445 399 3518 406 241 518 446 461 415 404 217 573 3681 7199
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 366 159 478 384 379 480 153 412 373 3184 364 217 490 421 386 394 378 188 496 3334 6518
Ladies W: 71.7/123 342 134 448 353 354 446 136 384 346 2943 342 196 469 395 359 368 356 162 475 3122 6065
Handicap 9 5 11 7 3 17 15 1 13 16 6 12 4 2 10 18 14 8
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

