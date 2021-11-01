Home / Courses / USA / Kentucky / Bowling Green

The Club At Olde Stone - The Sink Hole Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Architect Jerry Lemons (2019)

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis

Nearby Courses
The Club At Olde Stone: #18
The Club At Olde Stone
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Private/Resort
5.0
4
Write Review
CrossWinds GC
CrossWinds Golf Course
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Public
2.6667
6
Write Review
Paul R. Walker GC
Paul R. Walker Golf Course
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Public
3.4285714286
2
Write Review
Indian Hills CC
Indian Hills Country Club
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Bowling Green CC
Bowling Green Country Club
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Private
3.2857142857
2
Write Review
GC At Riverview
The Golf Course At Riverview
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Franklin CC
Franklin Country Club
Franklin, Kentucky
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Scottsville CC
Scottsville Country Club
Scottsville, Kentucky
Semi-Private
4.5833333333
3
Write Review
Kenny Perry's Country Creek: #8
View Tee Times
Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course
Franklin, Kentucky
Public
4.3322176471
90
Write Review
Barren River Lake State Resort Park GC
View Tee Times
Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course
Lucas, Kentucky
Resort
3.9302647059
78
Write Review
Cave Valley GC
Cave Valley Golf Club
Park City, Kentucky
Resort
1.8235294118
21
Write Review
Diamond Caverns Resort & Golf Club
Diamond Caverns Resort & Golf Club
Park City, Kentucky
Resort
2.625
8
Write Review

