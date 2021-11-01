The Club At Olde Stone - The Sink Hole Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Architect Jerry Lemons (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Franklin, Kentucky
Public
4.3322176471
90
Lucas, Kentucky
Resort
3.9302647059
78
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout