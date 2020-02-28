PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 36
Length 3304 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3304 yards
|Regular
|36
|3085 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2599 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Ted Robinson, Sr. (1996) Ted Robinson, Jr. (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, AmericanExpress, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
