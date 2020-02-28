Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 36
Length 3304 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3304 yards
Regular 36 3085 yards
Ladies 36 2599 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Ted Robinson, Sr. (1996) Ted Robinson, Jr. (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, AmericanExpress, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No

