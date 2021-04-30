Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Camellia/Maple Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6372 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6372 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5950 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5950 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Camellia - Maple
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|537
|323
|167
|340
|513
|174
|348
|361
|370
|3133
|509
|340
|174
|353
|420
|181
|304
|442
|516
|3239
|6372
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|521
|303
|151
|331
|484
|156
|325
|348
|347
|2966
|486
|323
|154
|334
|396
|163
|288
|370
|470
|2984
|5950
|Red W: 67.1/113
|435
|255
|138
|322
|412
|79
|282
|282
|262
|2467
|438
|292
|145
|326
|314
|153
|281
|270
|400
|2619
|5086
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|6
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|11
|13
|15
|17
|1
|7
|9
|5
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout