Yoshii Nanyoudai Golf Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6418 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6418 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6091 yards 70.0 119
White (W) 72 6091 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5111 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoshii Nanyoudai Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 478 387 204 395 540 522 211 408 3527 380 178 328 337 368 140 349 299 512 2891 6418
White M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 364 457 370 187 378 520 508 192 383 3359 362 159 312 318 350 120 327 290 494 2732 6091
Red W: 67.1/113 305 405 313 140 324 463 452 138 313 2853 306 120 264 269 282 78 260 244 435 2258 5111
Handicap 14 6 12 18 10 2 4 16 8 3 15 11 9 7 17 5 13 1
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 5 3 4 37 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, Saison, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only

Available Facilities

Lockers

