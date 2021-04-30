Yoshii Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 123
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7101 yards
|74.9
|123
|White
|72
|6307 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6307 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5466 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yoshii Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/123
|429
|365
|200
|600
|432
|359
|555
|232
|434
|3606
|397
|200
|395
|393
|555
|414
|409
|177
|555
|3495
|7101
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|395
|330
|157
|526
|389
|323
|510
|168
|400
|3198
|375
|166
|358
|350
|500
|358
|349
|155
|498
|3109
|6307
|Red W: 67.1/113
|321
|303
|108
|453
|326
|270
|473
|138
|345
|2737
|321
|115
|334
|322
|455
|317
|310
|113
|442
|2729
|5466
|Handicap
|17
|11
|15
|1
|9
|13
|5
|7
|3
|18
|14
|8
|16
|4
|2
|10
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
