Yoshii Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 123
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7101 yards 74.9 123
White 72 6307 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6307 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5466 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoshii Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/123 429 365 200 600 432 359 555 232 434 3606 397 200 395 393 555 414 409 177 555 3495 7101
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 395 330 157 526 389 323 510 168 400 3198 375 166 358 350 500 358 349 155 498 3109 6307
Red W: 67.1/113 321 303 108 453 326 270 473 138 345 2737 321 115 334 322 455 317 310 113 442 2729 5466
Handicap 17 11 15 1 9 13 5 7 3 18 14 8 16 4 2 10 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, MASTER, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
