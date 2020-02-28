Shimoakima Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7403 yards
Slope 134
Rating 75.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7403 yards
|75.4
|134
|Blue
|72
|6866 yards
|72.5
|129
|White
|72
|6256 yards
|69.6
|125
|Ladies
|72
|5096 yards
|64.2
|113
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Billy Casper (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
