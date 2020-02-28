Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Shimoakima Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7403 yards
Slope 134
Rating 75.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7403 yards 75.4 134
Blue 72 6866 yards 72.5 129
White 72 6256 yards 69.6 125
Ladies 72 5096 yards 64.2 113

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Billy Casper (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki Course
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
Tomioka Country Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC: Clubhouse
Green Park Country Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - South Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Prince Hotel Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Wami Par 3 Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Asama GC
Karuizawa Asama Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
0.0
0
Write Review
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
BrianOar - #16 from green to tee
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 2 Nights 3 Rounds Weekday Package
From $459
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Featured Content
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
Video
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
KevinPon.jpg
Articles
The condor has landed at Lake Chabot Golf Course in California
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BEDMINSTER
Articles
3 suggestions for 2022 PGA Championship host golf courses
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 10 U.S. Golf Courses
Video
Golfers' Choice 2021: Top 10 U.S. Golf Courses
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me