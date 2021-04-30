Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Tomioka Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7000 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 7000 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6510 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6120 yards 70.7 121
Senior 72 5676 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5190 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tomioka Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 74.9/131 559 155 425 565 402 464 190 408 352 3520 410 358 182 589 409 190 442 364 536 3480 7000
Back M: 73.1/123 515 137 384 537 386 444 168 389 301 3261 379 341 156 551 394 168 408 341 511 3249 6510
Regular M: 70.7/121 489 118 361 512 372 403 155 373 292 3075 355 314 133 504 373 156 388 329 493 3045 6120
Senior M: 69.2/117 469 118 341 469 340 375 140 353 292 2897 345 300 133 450 358 156 281 316 440 2779 5676
Ladies W: 67.1/113 433 105 295 439 318 336 125 292 267 2610 325 289 133 406 302 126 281 296 422 2580 5190
Handicap 9 13 3 7 15 1 17 5 11 8 18 12 2 6 14 4 16 10
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1989) Hirochika Tomizawa (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
PGM Tomioka CC North - Orange: #1
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Orange Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Blue: #4
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Gold: #3
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Gold Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
PGM Tomioka Country Club - South Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimoakima CC
Shimoakima Country Club
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka GC
Tomioka Golf Club
Tomioka, Gunma
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki
Taiheiyo Club Takasaki Course
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC: Clubhouse
Green Park Country Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - South Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Bel Aire GC: Practice area
JGM Bel Aire Golf Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me