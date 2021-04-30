Tomioka Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7000 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|7000 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6510 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6120 yards
|70.7
|121
|Senior
|72
|5676 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5190 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tomioka Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 74.9/131
|559
|155
|425
|565
|402
|464
|190
|408
|352
|3520
|410
|358
|182
|589
|409
|190
|442
|364
|536
|3480
|7000
|Back M: 73.1/123
|515
|137
|384
|537
|386
|444
|168
|389
|301
|3261
|379
|341
|156
|551
|394
|168
|408
|341
|511
|3249
|6510
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|489
|118
|361
|512
|372
|403
|155
|373
|292
|3075
|355
|314
|133
|504
|373
|156
|388
|329
|493
|3045
|6120
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|469
|118
|341
|469
|340
|375
|140
|353
|292
|2897
|345
|300
|133
|450
|358
|156
|281
|316
|440
|2779
|5676
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|433
|105
|295
|439
|318
|336
|125
|292
|267
|2610
|325
|289
|133
|406
|302
|126
|281
|296
|422
|2580
|5190
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|7
|15
|1
|17
|5
|11
|8
|18
|12
|2
|6
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Larry Nelson (1989) Hirochika Tomizawa (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout